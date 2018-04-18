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Parabolic_TrailingStop - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Stop Loss value of an open position changes when the following conditions are met:
- The value of Parabolic SAR at index 1 is greater/less than the open price (for buy and sell trades respectively);
- The value of Parabolic SAR at index 1 is less/greater than the Low/High of bar with index 1 (for buy and sell trades respectively);
- Parabolic SAR on index 1 is formed after the position open time.
The inputs of the utility are:
- base_tf - the timeframe for the Parabolic SAR indicator to be used for trailing Stop Loss;
- SAR_step - price change step (the parameter of "Parabolic SAR", default is 0.1);
- maximum_step - maximum price change (the parameter of "Parabolic SAR", default is 0.11);
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20201
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