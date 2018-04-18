The Stop Loss value of an open position changes when the following conditions are met:

The value of Parabolic SAR at index 1 is greater/less than the open price (for buy and sell trades respectively); The value of Parabolic SAR at index 1 is less/greater than the Low/High of bar with index 1 (for buy and sell trades respectively); Parabolic SAR on index 1 is formed after the position open time.

The inputs of the utility are: