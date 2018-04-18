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DayTime - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator adds signal arrows on the specified day of the week and time:
- If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is lower than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then an up arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;
- If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is higher than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then a down arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;
The indicator allows selecting the day of the week and the hour of that day to check, so it has two configurable parameters:
- Day of week - the day of the week to check;
- Hour of day - the hour of the day.
Fig.1 H4, Monday, 8 hours
Fig.2 H4, Monday, 16 hours
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20205
A utility for applying trailing stop based on the "Parabolic SAR" indicator.Aeron JJN Scalper EA
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