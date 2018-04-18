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Indicators

DayTime - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DayTime.mq5 (13.73 KB) view
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The indicator adds signal arrows on the specified day of the week and time:

  • If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is lower than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then an up arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;
  • If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is higher than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then a down arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;

The indicator allows selecting the day of the week and the hour of that day to check, so it has two configurable parameters:

  • Day of week - the day of the week to check;
  • Hour of day - the hour of the day.
Note that arrows may not be placed in some cases: for example, if you use the H4 chart and select a candlestick with the time which is not a multiple of 4 (3, 11, 7 etc.), the indicator will not find such candlesticks on the H4 chart, so will not draw arrows.

Fig.1 H4, Monday, 8 hours


Fig.2 H4, Monday, 16 hours

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20205

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