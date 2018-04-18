The indicator adds signal arrows on the specified day of the week and time:

If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is lower than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then an up arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;

If the Close price of a candlestick preceding the given one is higher than the Open price of the specified day of the week, then a down arrow is drawn at the given candlestick;

The indicator allows selecting the day of the week and the hour of that day to check, so it has two configurable parameters:

Day of week - the day of the week to check;

- the day of the week to check; Hour of day - the hour of the day.

Note that arrows may not be placed in some cases: for example, if you use the H4 chart and select a candlestick with the time which is not a multiple of 4 (3, 11, 7 etc.), the indicator will not find such candlesticks on the H4 chart, so will not draw arrows.

Fig.1 H4, Monday, 8 hours





Fig.2 H4, Monday, 16 hours