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Indicators

Days of the week - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
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1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator shows the current day of the week as a histogram. The histogram rule matches the numbering of days in the MqlDateTime structure:

struct MqlDateTime 
  { 
   int year;           // year 
   int mon;            // month
   int day;            // day
   int hour;           // hour
   int min;            // minutes
   int sec;            // seconds
   int day_of_week;    // day of the week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ... ,6-Saturday)
   int day_of_year;    // number of a day in the year (1st of January has number 0)
  };


The "Days of the week" indicator can be applied on the D1 timeframe together with "Volumes" indicator for a visual search of dependencies between days of the week and volumes:

Days of the week

Fig. 1. An example of a combination of "Days of the week" and "Volumes"

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20191

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