The indicator shows the current day of the week as a histogram. The histogram rule matches the numbering of days in the MqlDateTime structure:

struct MqlDateTime { int year; int mon; int day; int hour; int min; int sec; int day_of_week; int day_of_year; };





The "Days of the week" indicator can be applied on the D1 timeframe together with "Volumes" indicator for a visual search of dependencies between days of the week and volumes:

Fig. 1. An example of a combination of "Days of the week" and "Volumes"