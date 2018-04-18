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Days of the week - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the current day of the week as a histogram. The histogram rule matches the numbering of days in the MqlDateTime structure:
struct MqlDateTime { int year; // year int mon; // month int day; // day int hour; // hour int min; // minutes int sec; // seconds int day_of_week; // day of the week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ... ,6-Saturday) int day_of_year; // number of a day in the year (1st of January has number 0) };
The "Days of the week" indicator can be applied on the D1 timeframe together with "Volumes" indicator for a visual search of dependencies between days of the week and volumes:
Fig. 1. An example of a combination of "Days of the week" and "Volumes"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20191
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