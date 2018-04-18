The author of the idea: bobby, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor determines the trend based on the last three formed bars.

The trader can set time, during which the EA will analyze the previous three bars before that time, and determine whether there is an uptrend or a downward. Based on this, the EA will open a position in the opposite direction or in the trend direction (in the reversed mode). It can be used for news trading.

Testing results on EURUSD, M30 in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode: