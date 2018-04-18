CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Trend RDS - expert for MetaTrader 5

funyoo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5084
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Trend RDS.mq5 (35.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea: bobby, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor determines the trend based on the last three formed bars.

The trader can set time, during which the EA will analyze the previous three bars before that time, and determine whether there is an uptrend or a downward. Based on this, the EA will open a position in the opposite direction or in the trend direction (in the reversed mode). It can be used for news trading.

Trend RDS

Testing results on EURUSD, M30 in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode:

Trend RDS test real ticks

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20194

Days of the week Days of the week

A histogram of the days of the week.

FarhadCrab1 FarhadCrab1

An Expert Advisor based on two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) and one iSAR (Parabolic SAR). Position trailing.

Aeron JJN Scalper EA Aeron JJN Scalper EA

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Includes checks for the minimum distance of orders in points (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).

Parabolic_TrailingStop Parabolic_TrailingStop

A utility for applying trailing stop based on the "Parabolic SAR" indicator.