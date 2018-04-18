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FarhadCrab1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3871
Rating:
(17)
Published:
FarhadCrab1.mq5 (43.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQ5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators (one of which has a hard coded 'period' parameter set to D1) and one iSAR (Parabolic SAR).

Example of opening a BUY position:

FarhadCrab1 Open Buy

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20184

Cross_Line_Trader Cross_Line_Trader

The Expert Advisor opens positions when the price crosses line objects.

Alexav SpeedUp M1 Alexav SpeedUp M1

Simultaneous opening of two opposite positions. Trailing Stop.

Days of the week Days of the week

A histogram of the days of the week.

Trend RDS Trend RDS

Trend detection based on the last three bars.