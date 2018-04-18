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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FarhadCrab1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 3871
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQ5 code: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators (one of which has a hard coded 'period' parameter set to D1) and one iSAR (Parabolic SAR).
Example of opening a BUY position:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20184
Cross_Line_Trader
The Expert Advisor opens positions when the price crosses line objects.Alexav SpeedUp M1
Simultaneous opening of two opposite positions. Trailing Stop.
Days of the week
A histogram of the days of the week.Trend RDS
Trend detection based on the last three bars.