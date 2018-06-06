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ProfLine - script for MetaTrader 5

Evgeniy Trofimov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Igor Radko
Igor Radko

Igor Radko

3.6 (3)
3 products 1 code 17 comments
Views:
9286
Rating:
(37)
Published:
ProfLine.mq5 (11.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Based on the MQL4 code by Evgeny Trofimov https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10007.

The script calculates and shows on a chart breakeven levels separately for open BUY and SELL positions.

The profit line for BUY orders (blue)

The profit line for SELL orders (red)

If the number of position changes, restart the script.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20189

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The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and the Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA) combination made to be multi timeframe.

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Combination of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) made as an oscillator.

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MACD based on the Linear regression MA.

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A trend indicator: High/Low Linear regression band.