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ProfLine - script for MetaTrader 5
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Based on the MQL4 code by Evgeny Trofimov https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10007.
The script calculates and shows on a chart breakeven levels separately for open BUY and SELL positions.
If the number of position changes, restart the script.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20189
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