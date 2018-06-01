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Indicators

MAMA + FAMA Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Combination of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) made as an oscillator.

It can be used in a similar way as similar oscillators - indicating signals when the zero line is crossed.

MAMA + FAMA MAMA + FAMA

This indicator uses the combined values of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) to assess the trend of the market.

CCI - EMA based CCI - EMA based

Instead of using Simple Moving Average it uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and instead of using mean deviation it uses EMA deviation (originally published here EMA Deviation).

MAMA + FAMA Multi Timeframe MAMA + FAMA Multi Timeframe

The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and the Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA) combination made to be multi timeframe.

ProfLine ProfLine

The script draws horizontal lines representing BUY (blue) and SELL (red) orders.