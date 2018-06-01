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MAMA + FAMA Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Combination of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) made as an oscillator.
It can be used in a similar way as similar oscillators - indicating signals when the zero line is crossed.
This indicator uses the combined values of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) to assess the trend of the market.CCI - EMA based
Instead of using Simple Moving Average it uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and instead of using mean deviation it uses EMA deviation (originally published here EMA Deviation).
The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and the Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA) combination made to be multi timeframe.ProfLine
The script draws horizontal lines representing BUY (blue) and SELL (red) orders.