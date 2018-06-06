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Indicators

LR_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
LR_MACD.mq5 (18.64 KB) view
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The MACD indicator, calculated based on a Moving Average which is constructed by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).

It has five input parameters:

  • Fast LSMA period - fast LSMA calculation period;
  • Slow LSMA period - slow LSMA calculation period;
  • Signal period - period of MACD signal line;
  • Signal method - the smoothing method for the MACD signal line;
  • Signal applied price - price used for the calculation of the MACD signal line.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20260

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