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LR_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The MACD indicator, calculated based on a Moving Average which is constructed by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).
It has five input parameters:
- Fast LSMA period - fast LSMA calculation period;
- Slow LSMA period - slow LSMA calculation period;
- Signal period - period of MACD signal line;
- Signal method - the smoothing method for the MACD signal line;
- Signal applied price - price used for the calculation of the MACD signal line.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20260
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