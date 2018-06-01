The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and the Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA) combination (originally published here MAMA + FAMA) made to be multi timeframe.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

PS: the indicator is a stand-alone indicator - it does not need the "regular" version in order to work, neither it uses any other indicator.

PPS: one more explanation (for cases when people expect the indicator to be applied to some other indicator) - in cases when the indicator should be applied to some other indicator, that indicator can not be multi timeframe (or some other types of customizing) simply because it entirely depends on the target data. Hence these indicators are not made to be applied to other indicators - to keep the flexibility we have with the choice of timeframes data intact.