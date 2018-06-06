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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is a variation of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, based on two moving averages calculated by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).
It has one input parameter:
- Period - LSMA calculation period.
A smoothed version of the indicator: SHL_MA_Band.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20261
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