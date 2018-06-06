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Indicators

HL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
HL_MA_Band.mq5 (11.91 KB) view
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The indicator is a variation of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, based on two moving averages calculated by the Linear Regression method (LSMA Linear regression MA).

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - LSMA calculation period.

A smoothed version of the indicator: SHL_MA_Band.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20261

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