This library is a further development of SignalMAAboveBelow 2.





What's New in ver. 3

The CurrentBarSize parameter allows setting the size of the current bar (which is calculated as Close-Open);

parameter allows setting the size of the current bar (which is calculated as Close-Open); The PreviousBarSize is the size of the previous bar (calculated as Close-Open).

If the price at the current bar is ABOVE the indicator, both bars must be bullish. If the price at the current bar is BELOW the indicator, both bars must be bearish. So, these two parameters (CurrentBarSize and PreviousBarSize) are protective filters when opening a position.

In the module of signals, we need to connect timeseries in the constructor:

CSignalMA::CSignalMA( void ) : m_reverse( false ), m_ma_period( 12 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method( MODE_SMA ), m_ma_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_pattern_0( 80 ), m_size_current_bar( 40 ), m_size_previous_bar( 20 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; }

After connecting timeseries, we can access the m_close and m_open objects of the CiClose and CiOpen classes respectively (the objects are declared at a higher level - at the level of parent ExpertBase.mqh).

We work with these objects in CSignalMA::LongCondition

int CSignalMA::LongCondition( void ) { if (m_type_trade== 1 ) return ( 0 ); int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (m_close.GetData(idx+ 1 )-m_open.GetData(idx+ 1 )<m_previous_bar_size*PriceLevelUnit()) return ( 0 ); if (m_close.GetData(idx)-m_open.GetData(idx)<m_current_bar_size*PriceLevelUnit()) return ( 0 );

и в CSignalMA::ShortCondition

int CSignalMA::ShortCondition( void ) { if (m_type_trade== 0 ) return ( 0 ); int result= 0 ; int idx=StartIndex(); if (m_open.GetData(idx+ 1 )-m_close.GetData(idx+ 1 )<m_previous_bar_size*PriceLevelUnit()) return ( 0 ); if (m_open.GetData(idx)-m_close.GetData(idx)<m_current_bar_size*PriceLevelUnit()) return ( 0 );

Example of opening positions when Reverse == false:

Fig. 1. SignalMAAboveBelow 3 - opening a BUY position

Fig. 2. SignalMAAboveBelow 3 - opening a SELL position





Parameters of the signals module

Reverse - the flag of the reverse of signals;

- the flag of the reverse of signals; PeriodMA - the averaging period of the Moving Average indicator;

- the averaging period of the Moving Average indicator; Shift - the horizontal shift of the Moving Average indicator;

- the horizontal shift of the Moving Average indicator; Method - type of smoothing of the Moving Average indicator;

- type of smoothing of the Moving Average indicator; Applied - the type of the price used for the Moving Average calculation;

- the type of the price used for the Moving Average calculation; TypeOfTrade - the type of trading signals: 0 → BUY, 1 → SELL, 2 → BUY and SELL;

- the type of trading signals: 0 → BUY, 1 → SELL, 2 → BUY and SELL; CurrentBarSize - the size of the current bar (calculated as Close-Open);

- the size of the current bar (calculated as Close-Open); PreviousBarSize - the size of the previous bar (calculated as Close-Open);

The test Expert Advisor TestSignalMAAboveBelow3.mq5 has default parameters, no optimization was performed.

If in the Expert Advisor TestSignalMAAboveBelow3.mq5 generated in the MQL5 Wizard

input string Expert_Title = "TestSignalMAAboveBelow3" ; ulong Expert_MagicNumber = 20884 ; bool Expert_EveryTick = false ;

we enable operation ON EVERY TICK (change the default "false" to "true"), we can obtain more interesting results: the EA will faster process the condition when the current bar (bar with index #0) becomes equal to or slightly greater than the CurrentBarSize parameter.