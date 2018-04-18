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IDayIIndex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The IDayIIndex (Intraday Intensity Index) oscillator indicator.
It is calculated by the following formula:
III = Sum((2C-H-L)/(H-L))*TickVolume
Normalized:
Normalized III = (III /Sum(V))*100
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Normalized - enable or disable the calculation of the normalized index (Yes/No);
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20161
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