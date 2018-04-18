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Indicators

IDayIIndex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
IDayIIndex.mq5 (8.43 KB) view
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The IDayIIndex (Intraday Intensity Index) oscillator indicator.

It is calculated by the following formula:

III = Sum((2C-H-L)/(H-L))*TickVolume

Normalized:

Normalized III = (III /Sum(V))*100

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Normalized - enable or disable the calculation of the normalized index (Yes/No);
  • Period - indicator calculation period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20161

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