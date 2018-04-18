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Alexav SpeedUp M1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5295
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQ5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor opens two opposite positions at the moment of formation of a bar.

One of the positions should be closed with Stop Loss, and the other one should close with profit with the help of the Trailing Stop function.

When testing the Expert Advisor, check its parameters in two tick generation modes ("Every tick based on real ticks" and "Every tick"), because positions are only opened on a new bar, while the Trailing function works on every tick (the possibility of trailing is checked on every tick). An example of such a situation when testing on EURUSD, M1:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20166

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