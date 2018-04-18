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Indicators

BB-Percentage-Decimal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator draws Bollinger Bands in a separate window in the form of an oscillator.

There indicator has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Bands Deviation - deviation;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20046

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