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CCI_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The custom indicator CCI_Divergence draws the CCI indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
The indicator has four input parameters:
- Period - CCI calculation period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
- Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20047
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