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Indicators

CCI_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The custom indicator CCI_Divergence draws the CCI indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Period - CCI calculation period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
  • Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20047

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