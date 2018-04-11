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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
IEEE Floating-Point Decoder - script for MetaTrader 5
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Zero lag TEMA
This indicator uses TEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version even faster than the Zero lag DEMA too.Zero lag DEMA
This indicator uses DEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version faster.
Rsi(var) Zerolag MA
Rsi(var) indicator with zero lag Moving Average.Rsi(var) Zerolag DEMA
Rsi(var) indicator with zero lag DEMA.