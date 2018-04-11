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IEEE Floating-Point Decoder - script for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
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4056
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dummy.mq5 (0.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\IEEE-754\
IEEE_Float_Decoder.mq5 (6.97 KB) view
ieee_fp.mqh (10.06 KB) view
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Display the actual stored value of a floating-point number (float or double type), with very high precision up to 55 decimal digits. This helps to debug exact value of floating-point numbers for other MQL5 programs.





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