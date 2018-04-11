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Zero lag TEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time and according to creators, the Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a Moving Average with zero delay.
This indicator uses TEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version even faster than the Zero lag DEMA too.
This indicator uses DEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version faster.Zero lag MA
According to creators, the ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero delay. If we agree or not, does not matter since, compared to some "regular" Moving Averages the lag it has is significantly lower, so it can be used in any system where less lag is of great importance.
Display the actual stored value of a floating-point number (float or double type), with very high precision up to 55 decimal digits. This helps to debug exact value of floating-point numbers for other MQL5 programs.Rsi(var) Zerolag MA
Rsi(var) indicator with zero lag Moving Average.