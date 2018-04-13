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Indicators

Rsi(var) Zerolag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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As it was shown in the Rsi(var) indicator, other Moving Averages can be used for calculation of an RSI indicator. This version is one more step in that direction.

Adding zero lag MA to the RSI calculation as a preferred smoothing method has two things as a result:

  • It is "faster" - zero lag MA is an average with significantly reduced lag.
  • It reaches the extremes (0 and 100) much faster and much more often than the regular RSI - to the extent that even long periods of calculation are regularly reaching those levels and that makes one of the most unpleasant features (the flattening around 50 value when longer periods are used) almost solved.

IEEE Floating-Point Decoder IEEE Floating-Point Decoder

Display the actual stored value of a floating-point number (float or double type), with very high precision up to 55 decimal digits. This helps to debug exact value of floating-point numbers for other MQL5 programs.

Zero lag TEMA Zero lag TEMA

This indicator uses TEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version even faster than the Zero lag DEMA too.

Rsi(var) Zerolag DEMA Rsi(var) Zerolag DEMA

Rsi(var) indicator with zero lag DEMA.

Hull trend Hull trend

Indicator based on Hull Moving Average.