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MinMax_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a moving average line calculated based in the low and high prices over the given interval of bars.
Calculation formula
MinMaxMA[i] = (Min + Max)/2
where Min, Max are the lowest and the highest prices in the range between (i-Period + 1) and (i).
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19958
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