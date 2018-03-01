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Indicators

MinMax_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MinMax_MA.mq5 (7.52 KB) view
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The indicator draws a moving average line calculated based in the low and high prices over the given interval of bars.


Calculation formula

MinMaxMA[i] = (Min + Max)/2

where Min, Max are the lowest and the highest prices in the range between (i-Period + 1) and (i).

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19958

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