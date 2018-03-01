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Indicators

MACD_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The custom MACD_Divergence indicator draws the MACD indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

Unlike the standard MACD, the indicator draws a simple line instead of the MACD histogram.

The indicator has five input parameters:

  • Fast EMA - the fast EMA period;
  • Slow EMA - the slow EMA period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
  • Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19955

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