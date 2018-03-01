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MACD_Signal_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The custom MACD_Signal_Divergence indicator draws a signal line of the MACD indicator in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
Unlike the standard MACD, this indicator only draws a signal line.
The indicator has six configurable parameters:
- Fast EMA - the fast EMA period;
- Slow EMA - the slow EMA period;
- MACD SMA - the signal line period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
- Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19957
MACD_Divergence
The indicator searches for divergences and displays them on the chart of the custom MACD indicator.GeoMean_MA
Geometric Mean Moving Average is a simple moving average calculated by the geometric mean method.
MinMax_MA
A moving average based in High and Low prices.Other_Candles
The indicator draws candlesticks in a separate window in the form of a histogram from the zero line.