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Indicators

MACD_Signal_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The custom MACD_Signal_Divergence indicator draws a signal line of the MACD indicator in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

Unlike the standard MACD, this indicator only draws a signal line.

The indicator has six configurable parameters:

  • Fast EMA - the fast EMA period;
  • Slow EMA - the slow EMA period;
  • MACD SMA - the signal line period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
  • Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19957

MACD_Divergence MACD_Divergence

The indicator searches for divergences and displays them on the chart of the custom MACD indicator.

GeoMean_MA GeoMean_MA

Geometric Mean Moving Average is a simple moving average calculated by the geometric mean method.

MinMax_MA MinMax_MA

A moving average based in High and Low prices.

Other_Candles Other_Candles

The indicator draws candlesticks in a separate window in the form of a histogram from the zero line.