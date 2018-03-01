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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Other_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws candlesticks in a separate window in the form of a histogram from the zero line.
It has two parameters:
- Bullish candle color - the color of bullish candlesticks;
- Bearish candle color - the color of bearish candlesticks.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19959
MinMax_MA
A moving average based in High and Low prices.MACD_Signal_Divergence
The indicator searches for divergences and displays them on the chart of the signal line of the custom MACD indicator.