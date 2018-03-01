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Indicators

Other_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Other_Candles.mq5 (12.57 KB) view
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The indicator draws candlesticks in a separate window in the form of a histogram from the zero line.

It has two parameters:

  • Bullish candle color - the color of bullish candlesticks;
  • Bearish candle color - the color of bearish candlesticks.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19959

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