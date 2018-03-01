The indicator searches for thirty popular candlestick patterns and displays them on the price chart.

The indicator can be configured to show separate patterns as well as groups: one-, two- and three-bar patterns. You can enable or disable the display of each found pattern on the screen, as well as tooltips, containing chart period, pattern name and time.

The indicator has 38 adjustable parameters, eight of which are as follows:

Enable One-bar patterns - enable or disable the display of one-bar patterns;

- enable or disable the display of one-bar patterns; Enable Two-bar patterns - enable or disable the display of two-bar patterns;

- enable or disable the display of two-bar patterns; Enable Three-bar patterns - enable or disable the display of three-bar patterns;

- enable or disable the display of three-bar patterns; Maximum of pips distance between equal prices - the accuracy of the patterns (*);

- the accuracy of the patterns (*); Show Pattern Descriptions - show/hide pattern descriptions;

- show/hide pattern descriptions; Font size - the font size for the description text;

- the font size for the description text; Texts color - the color of the description;

- the color of the description; Font name - the font name for the description text.

...

The other thirty parameters allow to individually enable or disable the search and display of patterns.

* Prices are considered equal if the difference between them is less than this number of points.

Fig.1 One-bar candlestick patterns

Fig.2 Two-bar patterns

Fig.3 Three-bar patterns