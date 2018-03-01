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SAR RSI MTS - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Collector, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
The rules of the trading system are as follows:
- A signal to open BUY: SAR on bar 1 is less than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is less than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is greater than 50.0;
- A signal to open SELL: SAR on bar 1 is greater than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is greater than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is less than 50.0;
Lot is calculated automatically based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.
Condition to open a Sell position:
Input Parameters
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
- Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percentage of free margin.
- Magic Number - unique identifier of the EA;
- SAR: price increment step - acceleration factor - SAR indicator parameter;
- SAR: maximum value of step - SAR indicator parameter;
- RSI: averaging period - RSI indicator parameter;
- RSI: type of price - RSI indicator parameter.
Example for SAR RSI MTS 2017.06.08 - 2017.10.26 GBPUSD,M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19940
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