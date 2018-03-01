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SAR RSI MTS - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7252
Rating:
(18)
Published:
SAR RSI MTS.mq5 (19.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the ideaCollector, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The rules of the trading system are as follows:

  • A signal to open BUY: SAR on bar 1 is less than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is less than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is greater than 50.0;
  • A signal to open SELL: SAR on bar 1 is greater than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is greater than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is less than 50.0;

Lot is calculated automatically based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

Condition to open a Sell position:

SAR RSI MTS Open Sell


Input Parameters

  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
  • Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percentage of free margin.
  • Magic Number - unique identifier of the EA;
  • SAR: price increment step - acceleration factor - SAR indicator parameter;
  • SAR: maximum value of step - SAR indicator parameter;
  • RSI: averaging period - RSI indicator parameter;
  • RSI: type of price - RSI indicator parameter.

Example for SAR RSI MTS 2017.06.08 - 2017.10.26 GBPUSD,M30:

SAR RSI MTS GBPUSD,M30

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19940

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