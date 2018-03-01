The author of the idea: Collector, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The rules of the trading system are as follows:

A signal to open BUY : SAR on bar 1 is less than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is less than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is greater than 50.0;

: SAR on bar 1 is than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is than 50.0; A signal to open SELL: SAR on bar 1 is greater than the Close of bar 0, SAR on bar 1 is greater than SAR on bar 0, RSI on bar 0 is less than 50.0;

Lot is calculated automatically based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

Condition to open a Sell position:





Input Parameters

Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;

- Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;

- trailing value; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;

- trailing step value; Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percentage of free margin.

- risk per trade as percentage of free margin. Magic Number - unique identifier of the EA;

- unique identifier of the EA; SAR: price increment step - acceleration factor - SAR indicator parameter;

- SAR indicator parameter; SAR: maximum value of step - SAR indicator parameter;

- SAR indicator parameter; RSI: averaging period - RSI indicator parameter;

- RSI indicator parameter; RSI: type of price - RSI indicator parameter.

Example for SAR RSI MTS 2017.06.08 - 2017.10.26 GBPUSD,M30: