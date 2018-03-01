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RndTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3896
Rating:
(15)
Published:
RndTrade.mq5 (8.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the ideaOleksandrthe author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The EA opens and closes positions with a minimum lot every Interval of opening and closing positions minutes. The position type is determined as follows:

  • If the random number generator produces a number less than 32767/2, then a BUY position is opened;
  • Otherwise, a SELL position is opened.

The previous position is closed before determining the type of the next position.

RndTrade EURUSD

RndTrade USDCAD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19931

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