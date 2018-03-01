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RndTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Oleksandr, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
The EA opens and closes positions with a minimum lot every Interval of opening and closing positions minutes. The position type is determined as follows:
- If the random number generator produces a number less than 32767/2, then a BUY position is opened;
- Otherwise, a SELL position is opened.
The previous position is closed before determining the type of the next position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19931
This non-trading Expert Advisor is designed for the simple trailing of take profit orders of open positions.TimeEA
A Simple Expert Advisor The EA opens a position of the specified type at the time specified in the EA parameters. The position is closed at the time specified in the appropriate parameter.
The Expert Advisor uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to trade news and large price movements.SAR RSI MTS
A trading system based on two indicators: iSAR (Parabolic SAR) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.