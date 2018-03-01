The author of the idea: Oleksandr, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The EA opens and closes positions with a minimum lot every Interval of opening and closing positions minutes. The position type is determined as follows:

If the random number generator produces a number less than 32767/2, then a BUY position is opened;

Otherwise, a SELL position is opened.

The previous position is closed before determining the type of the next position.