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TrailingTakeProfit - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This non-trading Expert Advisor is designed for the simple trailing of take profit orders of open positions.
Principle of operation: when a new position is opened, the EA checks its take profit order. If there is none, the EA sets a take profit order at the size specified in the EA parameters. Then the EA starts to move the position take profit, if the price moves farther than the distance specified in the settings. Actions are similar to a simple stop loss trailing function.
You can set position type - any/buy/sell, the position symbol (any or the specified one), the magic number (any or the specified one) or the position ticket (any or the specified one). It is also possible to set the take profit trailing in the losing area - if this mode is not selected, take profit will not be trailed in the losing area, and will stop at the breakeven distance from the position open price. The breakeven value can be specified in the EA parameters.
The EA has nine input parameters:
- Take Profit size in points - take profit value in points. It is also used for TrailingTake as a distance between the stop order and the price;
- Positions type - the type of positions to trail;
- Positions symbol ("" - any symbol) - the symbol of the positions to trail (an empty value means all symbols);
- Positions magic number (0 - any magic) - the magic number of positions to trail;
- Position ticket (0 - all tickets) - the ticket of positions to trail;
- Trailing step - if the price moves away from the position take profit at a distance greater than the step, take profit will be modified so as to have the size specified in Take Profit size in points;
- Trailing in the unprofitable zone - enable or disable trailing in the losing area. If disabled, take profit will not be set in the loss zone;
- Breakeven in points - breakeven value. A losing area starts below this value;
- Spread multiplier - spread multiplier for calculating a correct distance for stop orders.
Fig.1 Testing take profit trailing of a Buy position. Take profit is equal to 400 points, trailing step = 10, trailing is only applied in the profitable zone.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19930
A Simple Expert Advisor The EA opens a position of the specified type at the time specified in the EA parameters. The position is closed at the time specified in the appropriate parameter.NTK 07
Implementation of multiple trailing types. Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Limitation of the maximum total lot and the total number of positions. Several types of position volume calculation.