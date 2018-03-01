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Indicators

ZeroLag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ZeroLag.mq5 (9.33 KB) view
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Zero Lag is a modified EMA.

Calculation formula:

EMA ZL = α * (EMA + Gain * (Close - ZL [1])) + (1 - α) * ZL [1]

The formula is similar to EMA with an addition of a new value Gain * (Close - ZL [1])

Gain is the value selected from the interval [-GainLimit, GainLimit] to minimize the error for the current data sample (Close - ZL) → min

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Gain limit - the Gain parameter;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19896

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