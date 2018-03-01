Zero Lag is a modified EMA.

Calculation formula:

EMA ZL = α * (EMA + Gain * (Close - ZL [1])) + (1 - α) * ZL [1]

The formula is similar to EMA with an addition of a new value Gain * (Close - ZL [1])

Gain is the value selected from the interval [-GainLimit, GainLimit] to minimize the error for the current data sample (Close - ZL) → min

The indicator has three input parameters: