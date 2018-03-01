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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZeroLag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Zero Lag is a modified EMA.
Calculation formula:
EMA ZL = α * (EMA + Gain * (Close - ZL [1])) + (1 - α) * ZL [1]
The formula is similar to EMA with an addition of a new value Gain * (Close - ZL [1])
Gain is the value selected from the interval [-GainLimit, GainLimit] to minimize the error for the current data sample (Close - ZL) → min
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Gain limit - the Gain parameter;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19896
ZeroLagMACD
ZeroLagMACD is an MACD version, which has a much smaller lag compared to the classic MACD.Diff_TF_MA_EA
An Expert Advisor based on the Diff_TF_MA indicator.