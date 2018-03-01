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Indicators

ZeroLagMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ZeroLagMACD.mq5 (20.7 KB) view
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Unlike the standard MACD, the indicator has a smaller lag and three lines:

  1. The MACD line;
  2. A signal line;
  3. Histogram.

The histogram can serve as a leading signal - the histogram color changes before the intersection of the MACD and signal lines.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Period of the Fast EMA - fast EMA period;
  • Period of the Slow EMA - slow EMA period;
  • Period of the signal line - the signal line period;
  • Applied price - indicator calculation price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19897

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