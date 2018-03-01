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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZeroLagMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Unlike the standard MACD, the indicator has a smaller lag and three lines:
- The MACD line;
- A signal line;
- Histogram.
The histogram can serve as a leading signal - the histogram color changes before the intersection of the MACD and signal lines.
The indicator has four input parameters:
- Period of the Fast EMA - fast EMA period;
- Period of the Slow EMA - slow EMA period;
- Period of the signal line - the signal line period;
- Applied price - indicator calculation price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19897
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