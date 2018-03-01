Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4406
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The WI indicator shows a moving average calculated by the following formula:
WI(2 * Close-High-Low)
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19895
VMA
VMA is a volatility based dynamic MA.Square Weighted MA
Square Weighted Moving Average.
ZeroLag
Zero Lag is a modified EMA.ZeroLagMACD
ZeroLagMACD is an MACD version, which has a much smaller lag compared to the classic MACD.