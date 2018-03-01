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VMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The VMA indicator draws a moving average, the period of which changes dynamically depending on volatility. The higher the volatility, the greater the period of the moving average, and vice versa.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period of calculation - calculation period;
- Period of smoothing - smoothing period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19894
Square Weighted MA
Square Weighted Moving Average.RWI
RWI (Random Walk Index)