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Indicators

VMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VMA.mq5 (15.5 KB) view
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The VMA indicator draws a moving average, the period of which changes dynamically depending on volatility. The higher the volatility, the greater the period of the moving average, and vice versa.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period of calculation - calculation period;
  • Period of smoothing - smoothing period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19894

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