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Indicators

Square Weighted MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SqW_MA.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
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The indicator draws a moving average calculated by the Square Weighted (SqWMA) method

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19893

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