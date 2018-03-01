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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Square Weighted MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a moving average calculated by the Square Weighted (SqWMA) method
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19893
RWI
RWI (Random Walk Index)Median Moving Average
Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.