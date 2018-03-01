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RWI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Random Walk Index (RWI) tries to determine whether a price movement is random or it is characteristic of the price and (or) is a result of a statistically significant trend.
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19892
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