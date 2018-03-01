CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RWI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5017
Rating:
(14)
Published:
RWI.mq5 (13.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Random Walk Index (RWI) tries to determine whether a price movement is random or it is characteristic of the price and (or) is a result of a statistically significant trend.

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19892

Median Moving Average Median Moving Average

Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.

Moving Average Candles Moving Average Candles

A moving average drawn as candlesticks on a chart.

Square Weighted MA Square Weighted MA

Square Weighted Moving Average.

VMA VMA

VMA is a volatility based dynamic MA.