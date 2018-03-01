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Indicators

Polynomial Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator draws a channel constructed by the method of polynomial regression.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Length - the channel length in bars;
  • Power - sensitivity;
  • Deviation - channel width (distance between the borders and the middle line);
  • Applied price - channel calculation price.

Fig.1 Power = 2

Fig.2 Power = 4

Fig.3 Power = 6

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19884

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