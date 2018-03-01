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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Polynomial Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a channel constructed by the method of polynomial regression.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Length - the channel length in bars;
- Power - sensitivity;
- Deviation - channel width (distance between the borders and the middle line);
- Applied price - channel calculation price.
Fig.1 Power = 2
Fig.2 Power = 4
Fig.3 Power = 6
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19884
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