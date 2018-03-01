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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi-Symbol Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is calculated as follows:
MA(today) - MA(yesterday)
The calculation is based on a moving average with a preset period, method and calculation price.
The indicator has four main input parameters:
- Period of MA - MA period for calculation;
- Calculation method - MA calculation method;
- Applied price - MA calculation price;
- Vertical shift - vertical shift of each symbol's momentum lines relative to each other.
Extra:
- Eight parameters to specify symbol names;
- Eight parameters to set the colors of momentum lines.
Fig.1 Period M1, shift 2
Fig.2 Period M1, shift 20
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19803
Dynamic channel of one trading day
The indicator draws a channel of a trading day in the form of a cloud.Dynamic Moving Average
Dynamic Moving Average.
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A modification of standard fractals: only Close prices are used for calculations.