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Indicators

Multi-Symbol Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7220
Rating:
(15)
Published:
MultiSymbols.mq5 (16.04 KB) view
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It is calculated as follows:

MA(today) - MA(yesterday)

The calculation is based on a moving average with a preset period, method and calculation price.

The indicator has four main input parameters:

  • Period of MA - MA period for calculation;
  • Calculation method - MA calculation method;
  • Applied price - MA calculation price;
  • Vertical shift - vertical shift of each symbol's momentum lines relative to each other.

Extra:

  • Eight parameters to specify symbol names;
  • Eight parameters to set the colors of momentum lines.

Fig.1 Period M1, shift 2

Fig.2 Period M1, shift 20

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19803

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