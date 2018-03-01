It is calculated as follows:

MA(today) - MA(yesterday)

The calculation is based on a moving average with a preset period, method and calculation price.

The indicator has four main input parameters:

Period of MA - MA period for calculation;

- MA period for calculation; Calculation method - MA calculation method;

- MA calculation method; Applied price - MA calculation price;

- MA calculation price; Vertical shift - vertical shift of each symbol's momentum lines relative to each other.

Extra:

Eight parameters to specify symbol names;

Eight parameters to set the colors of momentum lines.

Fig.1 Period M1, shift 2

Fig.2 Period M1, shift 20