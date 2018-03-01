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Indicators

Dynamic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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VolMA.mq5 (14.68 KB) view
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VolMA draws a moving average, the period of which is calculated by RSI, which is based on tick volume data.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • RSI Vol Period - the period of RSI calculated on volume data;
  • MA Period - the period of the dynamic Moving Average;
  • MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19800

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