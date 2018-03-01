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Dynamic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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VolMA draws a moving average, the period of which is calculated by RSI, which is based on tick volume data.
The indicator has four input parameters:
- RSI Vol Period - the period of RSI calculated on volume data;
- MA Period - the period of the dynamic Moving Average;
- MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19800
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