The channel is calculated dynamically on each bar within a day. You can enter the hour and minute for the trading day beginning.

The indicator has two input parameters:

Hour of the beginning of the day - hour for the day beginning time;

- hour for the day beginning time; Minute of the beginning of the day - minute for the day beginning time.

Note that on smaller timeframes the indicator needs some time for initial calculations.

Fig.1 The M1 chart





Fig.2 The M5 chart





Fig.3 The M15 chart





Fig.4 The M30 chart





Fig.5 The H1 chart





Fig.6 The H4 chart