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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic channel of one trading day - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The channel is calculated dynamically on each bar within a day. You can enter the hour and minute for the trading day beginning.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Hour of the beginning of the day - hour for the day beginning time;
- Minute of the beginning of the day - minute for the day beginning time.
Note that on smaller timeframes the indicator needs some time for initial calculations.
Fig.1 The M1 chart
Fig.2 The M5 chart
Fig.3 The M15 chart
Fig.4 The M30 chart
Fig.5 The H1 chart
Fig.6 The H4 chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19802
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