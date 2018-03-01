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Indicators

Dynamic channel of one trading day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The channel is calculated dynamically on each bar within a day. You can enter the hour and minute for the trading day beginning.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Hour of the beginning of the day - hour for the day beginning time;
  • Minute of the beginning of the day - minute for the day beginning time.

Note that on smaller timeframes the indicator needs some time for initial calculations.

Fig.1 The M1 chart


Fig.2 The M5 chart


Fig.3 The M15 chart


Fig.4 The M30 chart


Fig.5 The H1 chart


Fig.6 The H4 chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19802

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