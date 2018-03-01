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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Donchian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Donchian Channel.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Mode of calculation - calculation price: High/Low, or Close.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19793
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