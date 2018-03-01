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Indicators

Donchian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Donchian Channel.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Mode of calculation - calculation price: High/Low, or Close.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19793

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