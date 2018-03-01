CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Marking of candlesticks larger than the specified size - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5497
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator searches for candlesticks, which are larger than the specified size, and marks such candlesticks on the chart. It can also show an Alert message, once the current candlestick exceeds the preset size value. There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Size level - candlestick size in points;
  • Displays only last bar - only the current bar will be marked on the chart;
  • Use alerts - showing an alert message to notify that the current candlestick size exceeds the preset value.

Fig.1 Size 10, only the current bar.


Fig.2 Size 10, only the current bar, alerts enabled.


Fig.3 Size 400, all bars.


Fig.4 Size 800, all bars.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19784

Advanced Fractals Advanced Fractals

Unlike the standard Fractals, this indicator allows searching and displaying on a chart fractals with the user defined dimensions.

VR---ZVER v.2 VR---ZVER v.2

It is a further development of the first VR---ZVER version. The new version features trailing stop, a separate flag for allowing/prohibiting BUY positions, a separate flag for allowing/prohibiting SELL positions.

Simple oscillator showing the difference between two Moving Averages Simple oscillator showing the difference between two Moving Averages

The indicator shows the difference between two Moving Averages in the form of a colored histogram drawn in a separate window.

Custom Daily Candlesticks Custom Daily Candlesticks

The indicator draws daily candlesticks with extended parameters. It only works on the D1 chart timeframe.