Two identical trading systems based on the change in the color of the XDidi_Index_Cloud indicator cloud for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways in one Expert Advisor.

Buy or Sell signals are generated when the price is above iMA (Miving Average, MA) with a very large period. As the number of open positions increases, the distance between trades (during which entry signals are skipped) also increases. The EA trades in the specified time interval.

The indicator marks candlesticks with colored arrows if candlesticks of a higher timeframe selected in input parameters are higher or lower than previous candlesticks.