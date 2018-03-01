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AroonOscillator_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The AroonOscillator indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
Fig.1. The AroonOscillator_Histogram indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19654
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