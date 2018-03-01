Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3253
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system based on ColorJFatl_Digit indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. A signal is formed at a bar closing moment, if the indicator color has changed. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position is immediately closed:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=240; //Open position holding time in minutes
This Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 for operation. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2016 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19653
Two identical trading systems based on the change in the color of the XDidi_Index_Cloud indicator cloud for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways in one Expert Advisor.ExpertZZLWA
The Expert Advisor allows checking the potential profitability of the ZigZagLW Addition indicator.
The AroonOscillator indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.GalacticExplosion
Buy or Sell signals are generated when the price is above iMA (Miving Average, MA) with a very large period. As the number of open positions increases, the distance between trades (during which entry signals are skipped) also increases. The EA trades in the specified time interval.