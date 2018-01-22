The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades using the Japanese Doji Candlestick pattern.

The Doji candlestick has practically no body, it only has shadows. But this code provides the "Maximum Doji height" setting, in which you can set the height of the candlestick body.

Only one open position is allowed. If the EA accidentally opens more than one position, all positions will be closed. The EA performs trading operations on a new bar (when a new bar emerges), and checks the previous three bars (skipping the zero bar). If a "doji" like bar is detected, a signal to open a position is generated.





Input Parameters

Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;

- Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Start hour - trading start time;

- trading start time; End hour - trading end time;

- trading end time; Maximum Doji height - the maximum height of the Doji candlestick;

- the maximum height of the Doji candlestick; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Example of testing on EURUSD, H1: