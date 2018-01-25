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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hi/lo mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is a very old version of High/Low indicator (basically the idea comes from a Gann High Low activator with some modifications).
Modification was made at that time to allow users to use the indicator in scalping but as well in trending mode.
Usage is simple :
- It signals a buy/sell opportunity when the indicator changes color.
- If using it in that signaling mode, close opposite orders (if opened) on a new signal.
Recommendations
- Use it for scalping opportunities when using short calculating periods.
- Use it for trend assessment when using long calculating periods.
- In both cases, use it in combination with some other indicator that can filter out some of the signals of this indicator.
- For experts developers - use buffer 2 (3rd buffer) of the indicator for custom calls (simple +1 and -1 states in that buffers).
SAR trading v2.0
Trading signals are generated based on a comparison of two trend indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iSAR (Parabolic SAR). The EA works on the zero bar, only one position can be open. Trailing stop is used.DojiTrader
The Expert Advisor trades using the "Japanese Doji Candlestick" pattern.
Correlation
Correlation of two symbols.Moving slope rate of change
Moving slope rate of change.