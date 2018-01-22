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SAR trading v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Sergey Kazachenko, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
Trading signals are generated based on a comparison of two trend indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iSAR (Parabolic SAR). The EA works on the zero bar, only one position can be open. Position trailing.
Input parameters are divided into two groups. The main group contains trading settings:
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value (Attention! The 0 value disables the function, and a position may never be closed);
- Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value (Attention! The 0 value disables the function, and a position may never be closed);
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value.
Indicator parameters are set in the second group. A different timeframe can be specified in indicator settings.
Results of testing in the "Every tick" mode on EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19608
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