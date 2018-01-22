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Four clicks to draw an arc-shaped channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This tool is what the standard MetaTrader 5 objects miss. To edit a formed line, click on it (at the edges or in the center of the line) until a dotted line appears. Then move the cursor without pressing a button.
The indicator has a simple animated button. Its size and transparency changes, when the mouse pointer is moved closer to it.
This implementation is mostly a training material and an attempt to inspire MetaTrader 5 developers to add the same functionality to the standard set of MetaTrader 5 objects. It is not implemented as a class. The following features have not been implemented: saving and passing of parameters in case of timeframe switch, multi-channel and smoothing functionality, channel extension to the right of the last bar. A version with full functionality can be implemented on demand.
This is a cross-platform code, which can also be used in MetaTrader 4. I apologize for not adding comments.
The arc is drawn according to the following formula:
where a, b, c are coefficients, and n is the bar number.
In fact, it is a polynomial of degree 2. Three points are enough to calculate the a, b, c coefficients.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19580
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