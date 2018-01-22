Author of the idea: Rustamzhan Salidzhanov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The trading idea: the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) Oscillator and the trend indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). The initial signal to open a Buy position is the combination of MACD and MA:

"MACD: bar from which we get the value" = 2, "Moving Average: bar from which we get the value" = 6.

11 MACD values are copied to an array, copying starts with the index "MACD: bar from which we get the value". Then a search is performed in the filled array to find when MACD values change from negative to positive for the first time (in the above figure index #6 has negative values, index #5 is positive).

The values of the MA indicator are also checked: the close price of bar "Moving Average: bar from which we get the value" must be greater than the MA value on the same bar by the value of "Price Shift between Close and Moving Average".





Input Parameters

Manual Lot: "true" -> use manual lot, "false" -> use risk percent - position volume selection type: manual or percent of free margin;

- position volume selection type: manual or percent of free margin; Lots - lot value;

- lot value; Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value;

(in pips) - stop loss value; Take Profit, if "0" we use "Breakeven"(in pips) - take profit value, if 0 - breakeven will be used instead;

- take profit value, if 0 - breakeven will be used instead; Trailing Stop, if we use "Breakeven" - we do not use trailing (in pips) - trailing stop function, it is disabled if breakeven is used;

- trailing stop function, it is disabled if breakeven is used; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;

- trailing step value; Breakeven (in pips) - breakeven value;

- breakeven value; Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percent of free margin.

- risk per trade as percent of free margin. Price Shift between Close and Moving Average (in pips) ;

; Close End Day - closing positions at the end of the day;

- closing positions at the end of the day; Moving Average: period of ma - MA: averaging period;

- MA: averaging period; Moving Average: bar from which we get the value ;

; MACD: period of fast ma - fast moving average period;

- fast moving average period; MACD: period of slow ma - slow moving average period;

- slow moving average period; MACD: period of averaging of difference - MACD: averaging period;

- MACD: averaging period; MACD: bar from which we get the value ;

; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Default settings are good for EURJPY, H1.