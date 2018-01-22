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EMA 6.12 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9785
Rating:
(22)
Published:
EMA 6.12.mq5 (14.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses the signals of "crossover of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA)". The EA uses Trailing Stop and Take Profit. Sell positions are closed when a Buy signal appears, and vice versa.

Take profit and trailing stop can be set to 0 to turn them off.


Input Parameters

  • Lots - position volume;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
  • Trailing stop (in pips) - trailing stop value;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
  • MA fast: averaging period - averaging period of the fast Moving Average;
  • MA slow: averaging period - averaging period of the slow Moving Average;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Individual parameters should be selected for each symbol. EA's default parameters are intended for EURUSD,H1. Results:

EMA 6.12 EURUSD H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19546

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