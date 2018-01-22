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EMA 6.12 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor uses the signals of "crossover of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA)". The EA uses Trailing Stop and Take Profit. Sell positions are closed when a Buy signal appears, and vice versa.
Take profit and trailing stop can be set to 0 to turn them off.
Input Parameters
- Lots - position volume;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- Trailing stop (in pips) - trailing stop value;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
- MA fast: averaging period - averaging period of the fast Moving Average;
- MA slow: averaging period - averaging period of the slow Moving Average;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Individual parameters should be selected for each symbol. EA's default parameters are intended for EURUSD,H1. Results:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19546
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