The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses the signals of "crossover of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA)". The EA uses Trailing Stop and Take Profit. Sell positions are closed when a Buy signal appears, and vice versa.

Take profit and trailing stop can be set to 0 to turn them off.





Input Parameters

Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Trailing stop (in pips) - trailing stop value;

- trailing stop value; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;

- trailing step value; MA fast: averaging period - averaging period of the fast Moving Average;

- averaging period of the fast Moving Average; MA slow: averaging period - averaging period of the slow Moving Average;

- averaging period of the slow Moving Average; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Individual parameters should be selected for each symbol. EA's default parameters are intended for EURUSD,H1. Results: