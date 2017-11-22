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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PS Magicas - Three moving averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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3 moving averages that give target and possible entries.
Works in any time interval, but is most used in short timeframes like M1, M2, M5, M10.
UPDATE: 26-11-2017
- Colored Moving Average Fixed
- Select MA Method
TODO List:
- Candle Pattern Identifier
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An implementation of the dictionary (associative array) data structure in MQL5, based on CArrayObj and CList.Resistance & Support
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Script for checking the LeadLagRelationship indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26229)Larry Conners RSI 2
Simple Expert Advisor based on the Larry Conners RSI 2 strategy.