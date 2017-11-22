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Indicators

PS Magicas - Three moving averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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PS_

PS_

10+ Years Software Developer
1 code
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PS_Magicas.mq5 (16.08 KB) view
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3 moving averages that give target and possible entries.

Works in any time interval, but is most used in short timeframes like M1, M2, M5, M10.

UPDATE: 26-11-2017

  • Colored Moving Average Fixed
  • Select MA Method

TODO List:

  • Candle Pattern Identifier
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An implementation of the dictionary (associative array) data structure in MQL5, based on CArrayObj and CList.

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