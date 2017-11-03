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Resistance & Support - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Resistance and support lines are drawn based on the iFractals indicator. The indicator takes into account the fact that the last value of Fractals can be redrawn, therefore +5 additional bars are analyzed:
//--- number of values copied from the iFractals indicator int values_to_copy=-1; //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator if(prev_calculated==0) values_to_copy=rates_total; else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate() //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added //--- value "+5" - because of the feature of drawing fractals values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+5; }
In order to compare "Resistance & Support" and "Fractals" in the strategy tester, do the following:
- Attach "Fractals" on a clear chart.
- Then right-click on the chart → Templates → Save Template. Use "tester" for the name of the template. As a result, you save the chart with the attached Fractals indicator in the "tester.tpl" template.
- Start:
- Either debugging on history (from the MetaEditor by pressing "Ctrl" + "F5")
- Or visual testing (from the terminal, from the Strategy Tester window).
Testing of the "Resistance & Support" indicator in the strategy tester is shown below:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19241
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