Resistance and support lines are drawn based on the iFractals indicator. The indicator takes into account the fact that the last value of Fractals can be redrawn, therefore +5 additional bars are analyzed:

int values_to_copy=- 1 ; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) values_to_copy=rates_total; else { values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+ 5 ; }

In order to compare "Resistance & Support" and "Fractals" in the strategy tester, do the following:

Attach "Fractals" on a clear chart.

Then right-click on the chart → Templates → Save Template. Use "tester" for the name of the template. As a result, you save the chart with the attached Fractals indicator in the "tester.tpl" template.

Start: Either debugging on history (from the MetaEditor by pressing "Ctrl" + "F5") Or visual testing (from the terminal, from the Strategy Tester window).



Testing of the "Resistance & Support" indicator in the strategy tester is shown below: