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JS-Chaos - expert for MetaTrader 5

JS_Sergey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7830
Rating:
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Published:
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JS-Chaos.mq5 (71.88 KB) view
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The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor is based on Bill Williams' strategy.

Bill Williams suggested an excellent market entry at fractal breakout.

Stop Loss is set at the Alligator Lips levels (green line) without a shift, Take Profit is determined based on Fibo levels between the fractal and MA.

The EA enters the market in trend direction using pending orders, expecting the fractal breakout. Take profit is set at the levels of 1.618 and 4.618.

The lot of the first pending order must be twice as large as the second order lot.

Position #2 should be moved to breakeven upon triggering of position #1 take profit at Fibo 1.618.

Trailing: the EA trails positions based on 21-period MA when market is trending.

Positions are closed at the crossover of Alligator Lips and the Open/Close price on bar #1.

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Input Parameters

  • Use time - trade/do not trade in the interval between "Open hour" and "Close hour";
  • Open hour - trading start time;
  • Close hour - trading end time;
  • Lots - position volume;
  • Indenting from fractals(in pips) - distance from the fractal;
  • Fibo_1 - Fibonacci level 1;
  • Fibo_2 - Fibonacci level 2;
  • Use close positions - enable/disable closing of positions;
  • Use trailing - enable/disable the trailing function;
  • Use breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function;
  • Breakeven plus (in pips) - the minimum breakeven value;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings):

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades
EURUSD 0 3589,84 589,84 1,40 1,18 2,09 0,06 0 8,39 421
EURJPY 14 3562,36 562,36 1,50 1,16 1,46 0,06 0 11,93 375
EURGBP 11 3293,62 293,62 0,77 1,08 0,57 0,03 0 14,85 381
USDJPY 3 2885,70 -114,30 -0,33 0,97 -0,23 -0,01 0 15,57 346
USDCAD 4 2884,65 -115,35 -0,29 0,96 -0,19 -0,01 0 19,77 397
AUDUSD 5 2835,20 -164,80 -0,48 0,95 -0,26 -0,02 0 18,77 344
GBPUSD 1 2772,88 -227,12 -0,56 0,95 -0,33 -0,01 0 21,45 408
EURAUD 12 2747,02 -252,98 -0,63 0,94 -0,41 -0,02 0 19,31 402
USDCHF 2 2130,49 -869,51 -2,48 0,76 -0,73 -0,09 0 39,45 350
AUDJPY 9 1956,90 -1043,10 -2,63 0,72 -0,76 -0,10 0 45,83 397
EURCAD 16 1934,13 -1065,87 -2,32 0,77 -0,73 -0,09 0 44,81 459
GBPJPY 18 1698,70 -1301,30 -3,26 0,81 -0,69 -0,05 0 62,46 399
EURCHF 13 1287,68 -1712,32 -4,14 0,54 -0,90 -0,16 0 62,75 414
AUDCAD 7 916,36 -2083,64 -5,53 0,43 -0,96 -0,26 0 72,25 377
AUDCHF 8 766,41 -2233,59 -5,18 0,54 -0,96 -0,22 0 76,44 431
AUDNZD 6 747,97 -2252,03 -6,02 0,42 -0,94 -0,21 0 79,05 374
GBPCHF 17 662,07 -2337,93 -5,57 0,65 -0,90 -0,10 0 84,41 420
CHFJPY 10 363,74 -2636,26 -6,22 0,49 -0,94 -0,17 0 91,35 424
EURNZD 15 210,11 -2789,89 -10,04 0,45 -0,93 -0,30 0 93,44 278
CADCHF 19 145,87 -2854,13 -10,77 0,25 -0,99 -0,33 0 95,16 265

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Use close positions" → false):

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades
EURJPY 14 3487,76 487,76 1,72 1,12 0,70 0,05 0 21,66 284
EURGBP 11 3366,04 366,04 1,27 1,09 0,61 0,04 0 16,99 288
EURUSD 0 3334,82 334,82 1,02 1,08 1,14 0,04 0 9,13 329
EURAUD 12 2865,66 -134,34 -0,43 0,97 -0,13 -0,01 0 27,54 309
USDCAD 4 2613,52 -386,48 -1,17 0,89 -0,54 -0,04 0 22,70 331
USDJPY 3 2540,99 -459,01 -1,58 0,89 -0,59 -0,05 0 24,15 291
AUDUSD 5 2511,72 -488,28 -1,63 0,86 -0,65 -0,06 0 23,30 300
EURCAD 16 2068,74 -931,26 -2,84 0,83 -0,62 -0,08 0 44,11 328
AUDJPY 9 1876,44 -1123,56 -3,89 0,73 -0,79 -0,11 0 47,54 289
EURCHF 13 1868,53 -1131,47 -3,39 0,70 -0,78 -0,11 0 46,57 334
GBPUSD 1 1834,20 -1165,80 -3,85 0,81 -0,82 -0,08 0 45,44 303
GBPJPY 18 1686,64 -1313,36 -4,22 0,83 -0,70 -0,05 0 61,67 311
USDCHF 2 1567,90 -1432,10 -4,96 0,68 -0,84 -0,14 0 56,36 289
GBPCHF 17 1395,70 -1604,30 -4,80 0,76 -0,87 -0,09 0 59,79 334
AUDCAD 7 1198,16 -1801,84 -5,87 0,52 -0,94 -0,23 0 63,65 307
AUDCHF 8 1047,31 -1952,69 -5,71 0,62 -0,95 -0,19 0 66,44 342
AUDNZD 6 667,17 -2332,83 -7,45 0,44 -0,98 -0,24 0 78,03 313
EURNZD 15 226,55 -2773,45 -10,63 0,52 -0,95 -0,20 0 92,83 261
CHFJPY 10 179,56 -2820,44 -10,26 0,47 -0,97 -0,30 0 94,16 275
CADCHF 19 144,60 -2855,40 -11,20 0,35 -0,99 -0,29 0 95,21 255

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Breakeven plus" -> 10):

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades
EURUSD 0 3589,84 589,84 1,40 1,18 2,09 0,06 0 8,39 421
EURJPY 14 3562,36 562,36 1,50 1,16 1,46 0,06 0 11,93 375
EURGBP 11 3293,62 293,62 0,77 1,08 0,57 0,03 0 14,85 381
USDJPY 3 2885,70 -114,30 -0,33 0,97 -0,23 -0,01 0 15,57 346
USDCAD 4 2884,65 -115,35 -0,29 0,96 -0,19 -0,01 0 19,77 397
AUDUSD 5 2835,20 -164,80 -0,48 0,95 -0,26 -0,02 0 18,77 344
GBPUSD 1 2772,88 -227,12 -0,56 0,95 -0,33 -0,01 0 21,45 408
EURAUD 12 2747,02 -252,98 -0,63 0,94 -0,41 -0,02 0 19,31 402
NZDUSD 20 2338,26 -661,74 -1,73 0,82 -0,65 -0,07 0 33,36 383
USDCHF 2 2130,49 -869,51 -2,48 0,76 -0,73 -0,09 0 39,45 350
AUDJPY 9 1956,90 -1043,10 -2,63 0,72 -0,76 -0,10 0 45,83 397
EURCAD 16 1934,13 -1065,87 -2,32 0,77 -0,73 -0,09 0 44,81 459
GBPJPY 18 1698,70 -1301,30 -3,26 0,81 -0,69 -0,05 0 62,46 399
EURCHF 13 1287,68 -1712,32 -4,14 0,54 -0,90 -0,16 0 62,75 414
AUDCAD 7 916,36 -2083,64 -5,53 0,43 -0,96 -0,26 0 72,25 377
AUDCHF 8 766,41 -2233,59 -5,18 0,54 -0,96 -0,22 0 76,44 431
AUDNZD 6 747,97 -2252,03 -6,02 0,42 -0,94 -0,21 0 79,05 374
GBPCHF 17 662,07 -2337,93 -5,57 0,65 -0,90 -0,10 0 84,41 420
CHFJPY 10 363,74 -2636,26 -6,22 0,49 -0,94 -0,17 0 91,35 424
EURNZD 15 210,11 -2789,89 -10,04 0,45 -0,93 -0,30 0 93,44 278
USDRUB 21 150,86 -2849,14 -89,04 0,00 -0,97 -1,29 0 97,55 32
CADCHF 19 145,87 -2854,13 -10,77 0,25 -0,99 -0,33 0 95,16 265

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19378

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