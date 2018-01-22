The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor is based on Bill Williams' strategy.

Bill Williams suggested an excellent market entry at fractal breakout.

Stop Loss is set at the Alligator Lips levels (green line) without a shift, Take Profit is determined based on Fibo levels between the fractal and MA.

The EA enters the market in trend direction using pending orders, expecting the fractal breakout. Take profit is set at the levels of 1.618 and 4.618.

The lot of the first pending order must be twice as large as the second order lot.

Position #2 should be moved to breakeven upon triggering of position #1 take profit at Fibo 1.618.

Trailing: the EA trails positions based on 21-period MA when market is trending.

Positions are closed at the crossover of Alligator Lips and the Open/Close price on bar #1.

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Input Parameters

Use time - trade/do not trade in the interval between "Open hour" and "Close hour";

- trade/do not trade in the interval between "Open hour" and "Close hour"; Open hour - trading start time;

- trading start time; Close hour - trading end time;

- trading end time; Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Indenting from fractals(in pips) - distance from the fractal;

- distance from the fractal; Fibo_1 - Fibonacci level 1;

- Fibonacci level 1; Fibo_2 - Fibonacci level 2;

- Fibonacci level 2; Use close positions - enable/disable closing of positions;

- enable/disable closing of positions; Use trailing - enable/disable the trailing function;

- enable/disable the trailing function; Use breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function;

- enable/disable the breakeven function; Breakeven plus (in pips) - the minimum breakeven value;

- the minimum breakeven value; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings):

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades EURUSD 0 3589,84 589,84 1,40 1,18 2,09 0,06 0 8,39 421 EURJPY 14 3562,36 562,36 1,50 1,16 1,46 0,06 0 11,93 375 EURGBP 11 3293,62 293,62 0,77 1,08 0,57 0,03 0 14,85 381 USDJPY 3 2885,70 -114,30 -0,33 0,97 -0,23 -0,01 0 15,57 346 USDCAD 4 2884,65 -115,35 -0,29 0,96 -0,19 -0,01 0 19,77 397 AUDUSD 5 2835,20 -164,80 -0,48 0,95 -0,26 -0,02 0 18,77 344 GBPUSD 1 2772,88 -227,12 -0,56 0,95 -0,33 -0,01 0 21,45 408 EURAUD 12 2747,02 -252,98 -0,63 0,94 -0,41 -0,02 0 19,31 402 USDCHF 2 2130,49 -869,51 -2,48 0,76 -0,73 -0,09 0 39,45 350 AUDJPY 9 1956,90 -1043,10 -2,63 0,72 -0,76 -0,10 0 45,83 397 EURCAD 16 1934,13 -1065,87 -2,32 0,77 -0,73 -0,09 0 44,81 459 GBPJPY 18 1698,70 -1301,30 -3,26 0,81 -0,69 -0,05 0 62,46 399 EURCHF 13 1287,68 -1712,32 -4,14 0,54 -0,90 -0,16 0 62,75 414 AUDCAD 7 916,36 -2083,64 -5,53 0,43 -0,96 -0,26 0 72,25 377 AUDCHF 8 766,41 -2233,59 -5,18 0,54 -0,96 -0,22 0 76,44 431 AUDNZD 6 747,97 -2252,03 -6,02 0,42 -0,94 -0,21 0 79,05 374 GBPCHF 17 662,07 -2337,93 -5,57 0,65 -0,90 -0,10 0 84,41 420 CHFJPY 10 363,74 -2636,26 -6,22 0,49 -0,94 -0,17 0 91,35 424 EURNZD 15 210,11 -2789,89 -10,04 0,45 -0,93 -0,30 0 93,44 278 CADCHF 19 145,87 -2854,13 -10,77 0,25 -0,99 -0,33 0 95,16 265

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Use close positions" → false):

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades EURJPY 14 3487,76 487,76 1,72 1,12 0,70 0,05 0 21,66 284 EURGBP 11 3366,04 366,04 1,27 1,09 0,61 0,04 0 16,99 288 EURUSD 0 3334,82 334,82 1,02 1,08 1,14 0,04 0 9,13 329 EURAUD 12 2865,66 -134,34 -0,43 0,97 -0,13 -0,01 0 27,54 309 USDCAD 4 2613,52 -386,48 -1,17 0,89 -0,54 -0,04 0 22,70 331 USDJPY 3 2540,99 -459,01 -1,58 0,89 -0,59 -0,05 0 24,15 291 AUDUSD 5 2511,72 -488,28 -1,63 0,86 -0,65 -0,06 0 23,30 300 EURCAD 16 2068,74 -931,26 -2,84 0,83 -0,62 -0,08 0 44,11 328 AUDJPY 9 1876,44 -1123,56 -3,89 0,73 -0,79 -0,11 0 47,54 289 EURCHF 13 1868,53 -1131,47 -3,39 0,70 -0,78 -0,11 0 46,57 334 GBPUSD 1 1834,20 -1165,80 -3,85 0,81 -0,82 -0,08 0 45,44 303 GBPJPY 18 1686,64 -1313,36 -4,22 0,83 -0,70 -0,05 0 61,67 311 USDCHF 2 1567,90 -1432,10 -4,96 0,68 -0,84 -0,14 0 56,36 289 GBPCHF 17 1395,70 -1604,30 -4,80 0,76 -0,87 -0,09 0 59,79 334 AUDCAD 7 1198,16 -1801,84 -5,87 0,52 -0,94 -0,23 0 63,65 307 AUDCHF 8 1047,31 -1952,69 -5,71 0,62 -0,95 -0,19 0 66,44 342 AUDNZD 6 667,17 -2332,83 -7,45 0,44 -0,98 -0,24 0 78,03 313 EURNZD 15 226,55 -2773,45 -10,63 0,52 -0,95 -0,20 0 92,83 261 CHFJPY 10 179,56 -2820,44 -10,26 0,47 -0,97 -0,30 0 94,16 275 CADCHF 19 144,60 -2855,40 -11,20 0,35 -0,99 -0,29 0 95,21 255

Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Breakeven plus" -> 10):