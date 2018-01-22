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JS-Chaos - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 7830
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- Published:
- Updated:
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The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor is based on Bill Williams' strategy.
Bill Williams suggested an excellent market entry at fractal breakout.
Stop Loss is set at the Alligator Lips levels (green line) without a shift, Take Profit is determined based on Fibo levels between the fractal and MA.
The EA enters the market in trend direction using pending orders, expecting the fractal breakout. Take profit is set at the levels of 1.618 and 4.618.
The lot of the first pending order must be twice as large as the second order lot.
Position #2 should be moved to breakeven upon triggering of position #1 take profit at Fibo 1.618.
Trailing: the EA trails positions based on 21-period MA when market is trending.
Positions are closed at the crossover of Alligator Lips and the Open/Close price on bar #1.
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Input Parameters
- Use time - trade/do not trade in the interval between "Open hour" and "Close hour";
- Open hour - trading start time;
- Close hour - trading end time;
- Lots - position volume;
- Indenting from fractals(in pips) - distance from the fractal;
- Fibo_1 - Fibonacci level 1;
- Fibo_2 - Fibonacci level 2;
- Use close positions - enable/disable closing of positions;
- Use trailing - enable/disable the trailing function;
- Use breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function;
- Breakeven plus (in pips) - the minimum breakeven value;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings):
|Symbol
|Pass
|Result
|Profit
|Expected Payoff
|Profit Factor
|Recovery Factor
|Sharpe Ratio
|Custom
|Equity DD %
|Trades
|EURUSD
|0
|3589,84
|589,84
|1,40
|1,18
|2,09
|0,06
|0
|8,39
|421
|EURJPY
|14
|3562,36
|562,36
|1,50
|1,16
|1,46
|0,06
|0
|11,93
|375
|EURGBP
|11
|3293,62
|293,62
|0,77
|1,08
|0,57
|0,03
|0
|14,85
|381
|USDJPY
|3
|2885,70
|-114,30
|-0,33
|0,97
|-0,23
|-0,01
|0
|15,57
|346
|USDCAD
|4
|2884,65
|-115,35
|-0,29
|0,96
|-0,19
|-0,01
|0
|19,77
|397
|AUDUSD
|5
|2835,20
|-164,80
|-0,48
|0,95
|-0,26
|-0,02
|0
|18,77
|344
|GBPUSD
|1
|2772,88
|-227,12
|-0,56
|0,95
|-0,33
|-0,01
|0
|21,45
|408
|EURAUD
|12
|2747,02
|-252,98
|-0,63
|0,94
|-0,41
|-0,02
|0
|19,31
|402
|USDCHF
|2
|2130,49
|-869,51
|-2,48
|0,76
|-0,73
|-0,09
|0
|39,45
|350
|AUDJPY
|9
|1956,90
|-1043,10
|-2,63
|0,72
|-0,76
|-0,10
|0
|45,83
|397
|EURCAD
|16
|1934,13
|-1065,87
|-2,32
|0,77
|-0,73
|-0,09
|0
|44,81
|459
|GBPJPY
|18
|1698,70
|-1301,30
|-3,26
|0,81
|-0,69
|-0,05
|0
|62,46
|399
|EURCHF
|13
|1287,68
|-1712,32
|-4,14
|0,54
|-0,90
|-0,16
|0
|62,75
|414
|AUDCAD
|7
|916,36
|-2083,64
|-5,53
|0,43
|-0,96
|-0,26
|0
|72,25
|377
|AUDCHF
|8
|766,41
|-2233,59
|-5,18
|0,54
|-0,96
|-0,22
|0
|76,44
|431
|AUDNZD
|6
|747,97
|-2252,03
|-6,02
|0,42
|-0,94
|-0,21
|0
|79,05
|374
|GBPCHF
|17
|662,07
|-2337,93
|-5,57
|0,65
|-0,90
|-0,10
|0
|84,41
|420
|CHFJPY
|10
|363,74
|-2636,26
|-6,22
|0,49
|-0,94
|-0,17
|0
|91,35
|424
|EURNZD
|15
|210,11
|-2789,89
|-10,04
|0,45
|-0,93
|-0,30
|0
|93,44
|278
|CADCHF
|19
|145,87
|-2854,13
|-10,77
|0,25
|-0,99
|-0,33
|0
|95,16
|265
Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Use close positions" → false):
|Symbol
|Pass
|Result
|Profit
|Expected Payoff
|Profit Factor
|Recovery Factor
|Sharpe Ratio
|Custom
|Equity DD %
|Trades
|EURJPY
|14
|3487,76
|487,76
|1,72
|1,12
|0,70
|0,05
|0
|21,66
|284
|EURGBP
|11
|3366,04
|366,04
|1,27
|1,09
|0,61
|0,04
|0
|16,99
|288
|EURUSD
|0
|3334,82
|334,82
|1,02
|1,08
|1,14
|0,04
|0
|9,13
|329
|EURAUD
|12
|2865,66
|-134,34
|-0,43
|0,97
|-0,13
|-0,01
|0
|27,54
|309
|USDCAD
|4
|2613,52
|-386,48
|-1,17
|0,89
|-0,54
|-0,04
|0
|22,70
|331
|USDJPY
|3
|2540,99
|-459,01
|-1,58
|0,89
|-0,59
|-0,05
|0
|24,15
|291
|AUDUSD
|5
|2511,72
|-488,28
|-1,63
|0,86
|-0,65
|-0,06
|0
|23,30
|300
|EURCAD
|16
|2068,74
|-931,26
|-2,84
|0,83
|-0,62
|-0,08
|0
|44,11
|328
|AUDJPY
|9
|1876,44
|-1123,56
|-3,89
|0,73
|-0,79
|-0,11
|0
|47,54
|289
|EURCHF
|13
|1868,53
|-1131,47
|-3,39
|0,70
|-0,78
|-0,11
|0
|46,57
|334
|GBPUSD
|1
|1834,20
|-1165,80
|-3,85
|0,81
|-0,82
|-0,08
|0
|45,44
|303
|GBPJPY
|18
|1686,64
|-1313,36
|-4,22
|0,83
|-0,70
|-0,05
|0
|61,67
|311
|USDCHF
|2
|1567,90
|-1432,10
|-4,96
|0,68
|-0,84
|-0,14
|0
|56,36
|289
|GBPCHF
|17
|1395,70
|-1604,30
|-4,80
|0,76
|-0,87
|-0,09
|0
|59,79
|334
|AUDCAD
|7
|1198,16
|-1801,84
|-5,87
|0,52
|-0,94
|-0,23
|0
|63,65
|307
|AUDCHF
|8
|1047,31
|-1952,69
|-5,71
|0,62
|-0,95
|-0,19
|0
|66,44
|342
|AUDNZD
|6
|667,17
|-2332,83
|-7,45
|0,44
|-0,98
|-0,24
|0
|78,03
|313
|EURNZD
|15
|226,55
|-2773,45
|-10,63
|0,52
|-0,95
|-0,20
|0
|92,83
|261
|CHFJPY
|10
|179,56
|-2820,44
|-10,26
|0,47
|-0,97
|-0,30
|0
|94,16
|275
|CADCHF
|19
|144,60
|-2855,40
|-11,20
|0,35
|-0,99
|-0,29
|0
|95,21
|255
Results of EA testing on the M30 timeframe (with default settings, but "Breakeven plus" -> 10):
|Symbol
|Pass
|Result
|Profit
|Expected Payoff
|Profit Factor
|Recovery Factor
|Sharpe Ratio
|Custom
|Equity DD %
|Trades
|EURUSD
|0
|3589,84
|589,84
|1,40
|1,18
|2,09
|0,06
|0
|8,39
|421
|EURJPY
|14
|3562,36
|562,36
|1,50
|1,16
|1,46
|0,06
|0
|11,93
|375
|EURGBP
|11
|3293,62
|293,62
|0,77
|1,08
|0,57
|0,03
|0
|14,85
|381
|USDJPY
|3
|2885,70
|-114,30
|-0,33
|0,97
|-0,23
|-0,01
|0
|15,57
|346
|USDCAD
|4
|2884,65
|-115,35
|-0,29
|0,96
|-0,19
|-0,01
|0
|19,77
|397
|AUDUSD
|5
|2835,20
|-164,80
|-0,48
|0,95
|-0,26
|-0,02
|0
|18,77
|344
|GBPUSD
|1
|2772,88
|-227,12
|-0,56
|0,95
|-0,33
|-0,01
|0
|21,45
|408
|EURAUD
|12
|2747,02
|-252,98
|-0,63
|0,94
|-0,41
|-0,02
|0
|19,31
|402
|NZDUSD
|20
|2338,26
|-661,74
|-1,73
|0,82
|-0,65
|-0,07
|0
|33,36
|383
|USDCHF
|2
|2130,49
|-869,51
|-2,48
|0,76
|-0,73
|-0,09
|0
|39,45
|350
|AUDJPY
|9
|1956,90
|-1043,10
|-2,63
|0,72
|-0,76
|-0,10
|0
|45,83
|397
|EURCAD
|16
|1934,13
|-1065,87
|-2,32
|0,77
|-0,73
|-0,09
|0
|44,81
|459
|GBPJPY
|18
|1698,70
|-1301,30
|-3,26
|0,81
|-0,69
|-0,05
|0
|62,46
|399
|EURCHF
|13
|1287,68
|-1712,32
|-4,14
|0,54
|-0,90
|-0,16
|0
|62,75
|414
|AUDCAD
|7
|916,36
|-2083,64
|-5,53
|0,43
|-0,96
|-0,26
|0
|72,25
|377
|AUDCHF
|8
|766,41
|-2233,59
|-5,18
|0,54
|-0,96
|-0,22
|0
|76,44
|431
|AUDNZD
|6
|747,97
|-2252,03
|-6,02
|0,42
|-0,94
|-0,21
|0
|79,05
|374
|GBPCHF
|17
|662,07
|-2337,93
|-5,57
|0,65
|-0,90
|-0,10
|0
|84,41
|420
|CHFJPY
|10
|363,74
|-2636,26
|-6,22
|0,49
|-0,94
|-0,17
|0
|91,35
|424
|EURNZD
|15
|210,11
|-2789,89
|-10,04
|0,45
|-0,93
|-0,30
|0
|93,44
|278
|USDRUB
|21
|150,86
|-2849,14
|-89,04
|0,00
|-0,97
|-1,29
|0
|97,55
|32
|CADCHF
|19
|145,87
|-2854,13
|-10,77
|0,25
|-0,99
|-0,33
|0
|95,16
|265
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19378
A trend indicator, which receives trade signals from the XMACD histogram.Jims Close Positions
Closing positions: all, only profitable or only losing positions.
A library for creating analog clocks using MetaTrader 4/5 graphical resources.N seconds N points
The Expert Advisor tracks positions of all symbols with all magic numbers. If a position has been open for "Waiting for seconds" and its profit has reached "Take Profit" points, the EA closes the position. If the profit has not reached "Take Profit" points, the EA moves the take profit level.