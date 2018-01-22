CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Statistics of candles 2 - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6740
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A modification of the Statistics of candles script. Counting the number of series of bullish and bearish bars. Displaying the result as a chart. Saving the screenshot of the resulting chart. The CGraphic class is used.


What's new

  • Now two types of statistics on bar series are available for the Y axis:
    • The number of series (was available in version 1.xxx);
    • Percent of series (new in version 2.xxx).
  • Drawing a smoothed chart (new in 2.xxx).


Input Parameters

  • Count of bars - the number of bars (from the rightmost bar on the chart), for which the calculation will be preformed;
  • Verification - the flag for printing the copied timeseries of this symbol and the resulting array of bar series. NOTE: should only be enabled if the Count of bars parameter does not exceed 15-30. Otherwise the amount of printed data will be very large;
  • Save screenShot - enable/disable saving of screenshots of the resulting chart;
  • Sleep (milliseconds) - a delay in displaying the resulting chart;
  • Output statistics - chart mode: the number of series or the percent of series.

EURUSD,M5. 1200 bars. Percent

Fig. 1. EURUSD,M5. 1200 bars. Percent.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19323

DeMarkerValues DeMarkerValues

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined DeMarker oscillator period for each timeframe.

WPRValues WPRValues

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined WRP oscillator period for each timeframe.

Count of candles in interval (histogram) Count of candles in interval (histogram)

The indicator shows the number of bullish and bearish bars in the given interval.

MAMACD MAMACD

A strategy based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD).