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Statistics of candles 2 - script for MetaTrader 5
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A modification of the Statistics of candles script. Counting the number of series of bullish and bearish bars. Displaying the result as a chart. Saving the screenshot of the resulting chart. The CGraphic class is used.
What's new
- Now two types of statistics on bar series are available for the Y axis:
- The number of series (was available in version 1.xxx);
- Percent of series (new in version 2.xxx).
- Drawing a smoothed chart (new in 2.xxx).
Input Parameters
- Count of bars - the number of bars (from the rightmost bar on the chart), for which the calculation will be preformed;
- Verification - the flag for printing the copied timeseries of this symbol and the resulting array of bar series. NOTE: should only be enabled if the Count of bars parameter does not exceed 15-30. Otherwise the amount of printed data will be very large;
- Save screenShot - enable/disable saving of screenshots of the resulting chart;
- Sleep (milliseconds) - a delay in displaying the resulting chart;
- Output statistics - chart mode: the number of series or the percent of series.
Fig. 1. EURUSD,M5. 1200 bars. Percent.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19323
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